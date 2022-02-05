39°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 25 LSU hoops drops third straight to Vanderbilt 75-66
No. 25 LSU basketball suffered it's third straight loss Saturday night to Vanderbilt 75-66.
Trending News
Tigers fought back from an 18 point halftime deficit and narrowed a 21 point second half deficit but could not sustain a Rodney Chatman 24 point effort. Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
DOTD planning to add HOV lanes to I-12 in coming years
-
St. George Fire Dept. expanding high water rescue fleet, more equipment coming
-
State plans to reduce I-10 to two lanes in Baton Rouge for...
-
Neighbors shocked at theft ring operating in upscale, gated community