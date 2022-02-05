39°
No. 25 LSU hoops drops third straight to Vanderbilt 75-66

37 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, February 05 2022 Feb 5, 2022 February 05, 2022 7:18 PM February 05, 2022 in Sports
WBRZ Sports

No. 25 LSU basketball suffered it's third straight loss Saturday night to Vanderbilt 75-66.

Tigers fought back from an 18 point halftime deficit and narrowed a 21 point second half deficit but could not sustain a Rodney Chatman 24 point effort. Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points.

