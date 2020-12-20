57°
24-year-old man dies one day after Zachary crash
ZACHARY - A Metairie man succumbed to his injuries one day after a crash in Zachary.
On Friday around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 64 east of US Hwy 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The crash resulted in the death of 24-year-old Michael Comeaux.
For unknown reasons when Comeaux was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 64 in a 2014 GMC Sierra he exited the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Comeaux was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to LSP, Comeaux succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
As part of an ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from Comeaux for testing.
