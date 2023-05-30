82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

23-year-old killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest was arguing with another man before his murder

10 hours 16 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, May 30 2023 May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 8:26 AM May 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday after an argument with another man. 

The shooting happened on Wentling Avenue, near the former Laser Tag Baton Rouge, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner's office said 23-year-old Tyron Warren was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.  

Tuesday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren was having a verbal argument with another man before he was killed. 

No information about a suspect or motive has been released. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days