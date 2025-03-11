74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

23-year-old dies in overnight crash after reportedly driving south in northbound lanes

2 hours 50 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 10:23 AM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old woman died in a crash that happened on I-110 late Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday on I-110 northbound. Kobi Tircuit, 23, was reportedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes when a Ford Mustang approached. Both drivers swerved in the same direction to try and avoid the collision but ended up crashing head-on. 

Tircuit was taken to the hospital after the crash but later died from her injuries. 

Trending News

Officers said an investigation into the crash was ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days