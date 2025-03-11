74°
Latest Weather Blog
23-year-old dies in overnight crash after reportedly driving south in northbound lanes
BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old woman died in a crash that happened on I-110 late Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday on I-110 northbound. Kobi Tircuit, 23, was reportedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes when a Ford Mustang approached. Both drivers swerved in the same direction to try and avoid the collision but ended up crashing head-on.
Tircuit was taken to the hospital after the crash but later died from her injuries.
Trending News
Officers said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler hauling garbage overturns in roundabout off Walker exit
-
2une In Previews: Cover the Cruiser to raise money for Louisiana Special...
-
State increases amount of black bear tags during second year of allowed...
-
Work release inmate who left job site back in custody
-
One person seriously injured in shooting along North Donmoor Avenue