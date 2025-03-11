23-year-old dies in overnight crash after reportedly driving south in northbound lanes

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old woman died in a crash that happened on I-110 late Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday on I-110 northbound. Kobi Tircuit, 23, was reportedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes when a Ford Mustang approached. Both drivers swerved in the same direction to try and avoid the collision but ended up crashing head-on.

Tircuit was taken to the hospital after the crash but later died from her injuries.

Officers said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.