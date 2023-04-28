23-year-old arrested after runaway 11-year-old found hiding at his home

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 23-year-old man after a missing 11-year-old who never arrived home from school was found in his apartment.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a home on Tuesday evening for reports of a missing person. When officers arrived, they spoke with the parent of an 11-year-old girl who reportedly never returned home from school.

On Wednesday, officers arrived at a home on Sherwood Valley Court and spoke with the 11-year-old, who police say was in the presence of a 23-year-old man, later identified as Julio Maldonado. The victim told police that Maldonado was her "boyfriend" who she had started speaking with one month ago.

She also told officers that she had called Maldonado on Tuesday and said she didn't want to go home because her father was allegedly abusing her.

While at Maldonado's residence, the victim said they kissed and he tried to convince her to take a shower with him, but she refused.

Maldonado was arrested Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping of a child and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $175,000.