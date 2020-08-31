229 virus cases reported among LSU community since mid-August

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials say the school has seen more than 200 coronavirus cases among its students and staff since they returned to campus about two weeks ago.

According to LSU's COVID-19 dashboard, the university has reported 182 case from Tuesday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 30. It brings the total of cases reported among the university's community to 229 since it began tracking cases Aug. 15.

LSU says the case total includes people who were not on campus during the time they were sick.

The school says some of the latest cases were reported through the school's "Daily Symptom Checker," which students are required to respond to before appearing at class each day.