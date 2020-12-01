'225 Gives' event encourages donations in support of local non-profits

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, Dec. 1 is a special day for all who wish to actively support non-profit organizations in the Baton Rouge area.

As non-profits across the capital reel from the devastating financial impacts of the COVID health crisis, every dollar these organizations receive helps to sustain them.

This sort of charitable giving is the focus of the Tuesday, Dec. 1 '225 Give' campaign, which is a 24-hour online fundraising competition led by The Capital Area United Way (CAUW).

CAUW's aim is to raise $4,225,000 for area non-profits, and locals who want to support the cause can do so by visiting www.225gives.org/cauw and then selecting all non-profits they'd like to support.

The event is supported by and on behalf of over 200 local non-profits such as Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, the Foundation for East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and The Humane Society of Louisiana.

According to its website, CAUW is one of many Baton Rouge-based charity organizations working to improve the lives of south Louisiana's citizens by creating community partnerships that promote the advancement of education, income stability, and healthy living.

For more information, please visit https://www.cauw.org/.