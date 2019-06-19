22-year-old accused of killing 3 in Metairie shooting spree

Photo: WWL

METAIRIE - A man has been arrested after he allegedly went on a killing spree that left three people dead in less than 24 hours Tuesday.

WWL reports that 22-year-old Sean Barrette was arrested on murder charges after he killed three people in a seemingly random pair of attacks.

Barrette is a suspect in two separate shootings that killed three people just blocks apart on West Metairie Avenue. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Isai Cadalza, 45-year-old Manuel Caronia and 57-year-old Nicky Roseau.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Barrette surrendered Tuesday night to a SWAT team after a standoff outside a home on Trefmy Avenue.

Barrette was booked with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice. He may face charges in fourth shooting that is potentially linked, WWL reports.