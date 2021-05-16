84°
Latest Weather Blog
22 people rescued after roller coaster in Arizona gets stuck
PHOENIX -- Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled mid-ride at an Arizona amusement park are safe.
News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with riders perched 20 feet (6 meters) off the ground.
Rescue crews were dispatched and were able to escort 22 people off the ride safely.
Trending News
There was no immediate word on what caused the Desert Storm roller coaster to freeze up.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FranU graduates are ready to start their nursing careers
-
Restaurants facing broken food supply chains due pandemic
-
Driver shot during Iberville police chase was fleeing law enforcement with his...
-
Turnout remains low at federally-backed mass vaccination sites
-
Cryptocurrency making a wave in Baton Rouge, lawmakers hope to create rules...