$22 million MOVEBR project in Zachary to widen Port Hudson-Pride Road previewed

ZACHARY - Residents are getting a first look at a $22 million project by MOVEBR that will help widen the Port Hudson-Pride Road.

The program will be showcased at an open house at Zachary Branch Library, but WBRZ got a look beforehand.

The road currently has two lanes with ditches alongside it, but officials say the goal is to have 11 foot lanes in each direction while adding an eight foot shoulder as well as sidewalks and bike lanes.