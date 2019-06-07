86°
22 LSU students removed from orientation roles after drinking-related incident
BATON ROUGE - Nearly two dozen students have been removed from LSU's orientation program after an incident involving alcohol.
The university says 22 members of the student organization were involved in the situation. All of the students were "promptly removed from their positions," a school spokesperson said.
Most of the students involved were said to be alumni of the program and not part of the current group who will be leading the sessions.
No criminal charges are currently being pursued in relation to the incident.
