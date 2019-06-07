86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

22 LSU students removed from orientation roles after drinking-related incident

1 hour 31 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2019 Jun 7, 2019 June 07, 2019 5:31 PM June 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two dozen students have been removed from LSU's orientation program after an incident involving alcohol.

The university says 22 members of the student organization were involved in the situation. All of the students were "promptly removed from their positions," a school spokesperson said.

Most of the students involved were said to be alumni of the program and not part of the current group who will be leading the sessions.

No criminal charges are currently being pursued in relation to the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days