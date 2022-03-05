70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 22 LSU softball beats No. 21 UL-Lafayette 5-2

28 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, March 05 2022 Mar 5, 2022 March 05, 2022 9:59 PM March 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has now won 10 of their past 11 games after beating No. 21 ranked UL-Lafayette 5-2 in Tiger Park. 

The Tigers were lead by an 4 run 1st inning, redshirt junior Ali Kilponen gets the win for LSU. She threw 6 innings, only allowing 5 hits, and 2 runs. That's kilponen's 8th win of the season.

Trending News

LSU will play a double header tomorrow, starting with Louisiana Tech at 12. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days