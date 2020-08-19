22 COVID-19 cases reported among LSU community since Saturday

BATON ROUGE- As LSU nears the start of its fall semester, officials plan to publicly post COVID-19 case numbers among the LSU population, the university announced Wednesday.

LSU reported nearly two dozen coronavirus cases since Saturday, Aug. 15. The university said the number covers the "entire LSU community," including those who were not on campus when they contracted the virus.

All updates and modifications to fall reopening plans will be posted online in the coming weeks.

For LSU's full, back-to-school comprehensive information guideline, including specific guides for students and employees, click here.