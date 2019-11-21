214,148 people sign up for health coverage in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - New enrollment numbers show 214,148 people in Louisiana signed up for coverage under President Obama's health care act.

The third open enrollment period ended Sunday. National and state enrollment figures were released Thursday. They mark an increase in Louisiana.

More than 186,000 signed up during the last enrollment period. As of last June 30, the number insured under the law was 141,740. Enrollment tends to dwindle over the year. Some people leave for employer coverage while other customers can't keep up with the costs, even with considerable financial help from the government.

Nationally, about 12.7 million people signed up for individual private insurance policies or renewed their coverage for 2016.