50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

214,148 people sign up for health coverage in Louisiana

3 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 04 2016 Feb 4, 2016 February 04, 2016 5:17 PM February 04, 2016 in Health
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - New enrollment numbers show 214,148 people in Louisiana signed up for coverage under President Obama's health care act.

The third open enrollment period ended Sunday. National and state enrollment figures were released Thursday. They mark an increase in Louisiana.

More than 186,000 signed up during the last enrollment period. As of last June 30, the number insured under the law was 141,740. Enrollment tends to dwindle over the year. Some people leave for employer coverage while other customers can't keep up with the costs, even with considerable financial help from the government.

Nationally, about 12.7 million people signed up for individual private insurance policies or renewed their coverage for 2016.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days