21-year-old pedestrian killed in crash Saturday morning
LIVINGSTON- A 21-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Saturday morning.
State police say the crash involving Denham Springs native Allen Winfree took place at 3:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 1019 east of LA Hwy 447 in Livingston Parish.
Winfree was walking in the westbound lane of LA Hwy 1019 when he was stuck by a 2005 Dodge Ram traveling in the same direction. Winfree was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash, and he was taken into custody by police. Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and Winfree for analysis.
