21-year-old killed in Thursday night shooting on McClelland Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a north Baton Rouge area shooting that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old on Thursday (Jan. 28).

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Marquell Wyatt was found injured inside of a vehicle within the 5000 block of McClelland Drive around 11 p.m.

According to detectives, Wyatt, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, passed away at the scene of the crime.

At this time police have not released information related to a motive or any possible suspects involved.

As their investigation into the homicide continues, members of the community with any information are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.