Latest Weather Blog
21-year-old killed in Evangeline Parish head-on collision
EVANGELINE PARISH - Louisiana State Police say a 21-year-old resident of Eunice was killed in a Tuesday evening crash on Evangeline Parish's LA Highway 13.
Deonte Walker and a passenger were headed north on LA 13 in a Hyundai Sonata shortly before 5 p.m., when Walker's vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler that was headed south on the same highway, police say.
The head-on collision left Walker and his passenger injured, so the two were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Walker, who police say wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
His passenger was treated for moderate injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner, who was wearing a seatbelt during the collision, was not harmed.
Police say the tragic crash remains under investigation.
