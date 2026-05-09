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21-year-old killed in 18-wheeler crash on LA 1 Friday
PLAQUEMINE - One person is dead after a crash involving a tanker truck on LA 1 Friday.
The collision was first reported around 12:20 p.m. on LA 1 near Evergreen Road. State police say one person is dead after a vehicle rear-ended the 18-wheeler carrying fuel on the roadway.
Police later identified the victim as 21-year-old Tyler Cavalier of Pierre Part.
The roadway was closed at the scene of the crash for much of the afternoon.
LA 1 South is closed at Evergreen Road (between Plaquemine and White Castle) due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 6, 2018
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The road has since reopened.
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