21-year-old killed after truck overturns in Terrebonne Parish

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 19 2017 Apr 19, 2017 April 19, 2017 1:10 PM April 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

TERREBONNE PARISH - Police say a Houma man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle rolled into a ditch.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Vahli Boulevard, south of Savanne Road. Police say 21-year-old Nicholaus Braud failed to negotiate a turn and drove off the side of the roadway. Braud's vehicle overturned before coming to to a rest on its roof in a drainage ditch.

Braud sustained fatal injuries in the crash and the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Police are still unsure if Braud was wearing a seatbelt or if impairment was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

