55°
Latest Weather Blog
21-year-old killed after truck overturns in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Police say a Houma man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle rolled into a ditch.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Vahli Boulevard, south of Savanne Road. Police say 21-year-old Nicholaus Braud failed to negotiate a turn and drove off the side of the roadway. Braud's vehicle overturned before coming to to a rest on its roof in a drainage ditch.
Braud sustained fatal injuries in the crash and the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
Trending News
Police are still unsure if Braud was wearing a seatbelt or if impairment was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Groundhog Day WX reaction
-
Dudley DeBosier's Leadership Academy hosts nonprofits from around the state
-
The Krewe of Artemis rolling for the 23rd year
-
Baton Rouge middle school spends second day without electricity in some classrooms
-
'It's a ghost town': With no business crawfish hot spot turns off...