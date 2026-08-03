88°
Latest Weather Blog
21-year-old fatally shot along Ryder Drive over the weekend, coroner says
BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old was fatally shot along Ryder Drive over the weekend, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Monday.
According to the coroner, Jaylin Dabney was found shot off Staring Lane around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was later pronounced dead.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
21-year-old fatally shot along Ryder Drive over the weekend, coroner says
-
Louisiana in the midst of deal with SpaceX
-
Moms can donate life-saving breast milk at Ochsner Baton Rouge for the...
-
I-55 southbound closed at Independence after law enforcement chase ends with crash,...
-
Back-2-School: Students in St. Helena Parish return to the classroom for 2026-27...
Sports Video
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
-
LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
-
Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp