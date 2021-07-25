92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

21-year-old dies in single vehicle crash in Gonzales

2 hours 21 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, July 25 2021 Jul 25, 2021 July 25, 2021 9:45 AM July 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brevin Williams

GRAMERCY - A 21-year-old died Saturday night in a single vehicle crash on US Hwy 61 south of Interstate 10 in St. James Parish. 

Cassidy Boutte of Gonzales was traveling northbound on US Hwy 61 when she exited the roadway and struck a tree for reasons still unknown.

Trending News

Boutte was pronounced dead on the scene and a toxicology sample was taken as part of an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days