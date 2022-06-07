90°
21-year-old dead after slamming motorcycle head-on into building
ZACHARY - A person died after crashing full-speed into the side of a building Monday.
According to the Zachary Police Department, the wreck happened Monday evening at the intersection of LA 19 and Montegudo Boulevard. The coroner's office said 21-year-old Kontrell Johnson died in the accident from multi-system trauma.
Witnesses told officers they saw the driver crash into the building at high speed, and it appeared he made no effort to stop.
The department said investigators were looking into whether Johnson suffered a medical episode before the crash.
