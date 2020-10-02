63°
21-year-old charged with murder of Baton Rouge teen
BATON ROUGE – Police charged a 21-year-old Wednesday in connection to a January shooting death of a Baton Rouge teen.
Baton Rouge Police arrested Rodrick White, 21, Wednesday on Myrtle Street after officers said they received a tip. White was wanted for the murder of Naquian Robinson, 19, that occurred on January 6, 2015, in the 1900 block of Walnut St.
According to BRPD, Robinson died from a gunshot injury during an attempted armed robbery in January. Robinson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said White will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a dangerous weapon.
