21-year-old Baker man killed in crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Airline Hwy. Sunday night.

21-year-old Caleb Nathan Epps of Baker died at the scene.

Around 9:50 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 5600 of Airline Hwy near McClelland Drive where Epps was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 northbound on Airline Hwy.

Epps crashed into the rear of a 2011 International semi-truck with a trailer attached as it was attempting to make a right turn into a parking lot.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.