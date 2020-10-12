76°
21-year-old Baker man killed in crash on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Airline Hwy. Sunday night.
21-year-old Caleb Nathan Epps of Baker died at the scene.
Around 9:50 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 5600 of Airline Hwy near McClelland Drive where Epps was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 northbound on Airline Hwy.
Epps crashed into the rear of a 2011 International semi-truck with a trailer attached as it was attempting to make a right turn into a parking lot.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
