21 Winn-Dixie stores offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout Louisiana

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, has partnered up with the Louisiana Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to allocate 1,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,170 Pfizer vaccines to 21 Winn-Dixie store locations in 11 parishes.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must still provide their insurance card during their appointment. Those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 16 and older if receiving the Pfizer vaccine) have to present an LDH COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form to prove that they are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and eligible to receive the vaccine. The form can be found at: http://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.