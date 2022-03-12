No. 21 LSU softball sweeps No. 2 Alabama in double header

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team is playing at a high level right now, winners of 14 of their last 15 games. And now giving No. 2 Alabama their only two losses so far this season.

The Tiger's bats came alive in game one of the double header, as LSU scored six runs in the 5th inning, including a three run home run by Taylor Pleasants, helping lead LSU to a 13-6 game one win.

But the day belonged to Georgia Clark, who hit three home runs including a grand slam in game two to help the Tigers get a 5-1 win.

LSU will look for the series sweep tomorrow at Tiger Park at 2 p.m.