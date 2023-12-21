2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to threat of severe weather

ST. JAMES PARISH - Due to an inclement weather forecast for Christmas Eve, the 2023 Lighting of the Bonfires event has been rescheduled.

"This was a unified decision in conjunction with St. James Parish Officials, St. John Parish Officials, the Town of Lutcher, the Town of Gramercy, the St. James Parish Volunteer Fire Department, the St. John Parish Fire Department, St. James Sheriff Office, St. John Sheriff Office, and the Pontchartrain Levee Board," a Facebook post from St. James Parish said.

Current forecasts show an 80-90% chance of rain in the River Parishes on Christmas Eve, but the weather for the day before is projected to be more favorable.

“Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires will help ensure a fun and safe event for all and ensure Papa Noel can find his way to the River Parishes before Christmas”, said Parish President Hotard.

The rescheduled day for the lighting is Dec. 23 at 7 p.m..