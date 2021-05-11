2020 ties record for most major hurricanes after NWS reclassifies storm

Photo: NOAA

NEW ORLEANS - The 2020 hurricane season has now matched a long-standing record, producing the most major hurricanes in a single season since 2005.

The National Weather Service made that determination Tuesday after reassessing Hurricane Zeta, one of the last systems to hit the Gulf coast last year. When the storm made landfall Oct. 28, 2020, it was initially classified as a category two hurricane.

NWS New Orleans said Tuesday that it had retroactively determined Zeta made landfall with an intensity of 100 kt, making it a category 3 hurricane. The reclassification of the storm makes it the seventh major hurricane of the 2020 season, matching the record set in 2005.

You can read the National Weather Service's full, updated report on Zeta here.