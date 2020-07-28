2020 storms named in record time

The 2020 hurricane season has already proven to be an active one. So far, five named storms have broken records for the earliest named storm with their respective letters.

Cristobal was the earliest C-named storm on record in the Atlantic basin, named on June 2. The previous record was held by Colin on June 5, 2016. Cristobal was also part of the A-named storm in the Pacific before crossing Mexico into the Gulf. You can read more about the journey of Cristobal here.

Then, four storms in a row claimed the same record. Edouard breaking the previous record by 5 days on July 6, previously held by Emily on July 11, 2005.

On July 9 Fay broke the record for an F-named storm by 10 days, previously held by Franklin on July 21, 2005.

Then, Gonzalo and Hanna were named only two days apart, Gonzalo on July 22, and Hanna on July 24. The previous records were held by Gert on July 24, 2005, and Harvey on August 3, 2005. Hanna breaking the H-named record by more than 10 days.

The 2005 hurricane season currently holds all but one of the records for the remaining letters of the alphabet. If Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is named Isaias before August 7, it will break the record currently held by Irene in 2005.

Though many storms are forming and forming early, Hanna is the only storm to reach hurricane strength with peak wind speeds near 90 mph. We are now approaching the point in hurricane season where we can expect activity to spike until we reach the peak of hurricane season near September 10.

Stay with the WBRZ Weather team for the duration of these 183 days. We will be your calm before, during, and after the storm.