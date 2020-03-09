2020's first positive sample of West Nile Virus in Louisiana discovered in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control (EBRMARC) has announced the area's first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample of 2020.

Randy Veath of EBRMARC says the sample was collected on March 2 near Hollywood/Foster Drive.

"This is the first positive mosquito sample in the state," Veath says. "Just want to remind residents to be aware and always take precautions to avoid mosquito bites."

Click here for more information on West Nile Virus.