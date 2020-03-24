2020 Olympic games in Tokyo officially postponed until 2021

Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos hands the olympic torch over to Naoko Imoto, a representative of the Tokyo Organising committee. (March 19) Photo: IOC

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he agreed with the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by about a year.

He spoke following a call with IOC President Thomas Bach.

The games will now be held in 2021.

Bach had previously said the IOC would make an announcement about postponing the 2020 Olympics in the next four weeks.

Taiwan’s professional baseball league has set April 11 as the revised date for opening day.

The start of the Taiwan-based Chinese Professional Baseball League’s season has been delayed twice this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CPBL’s website says the opening game would go ahead in a closed stadium but there could be up to 150 season ticket holders allowed entry under strict social distancing guidelines if the government approves.

Sports leagues across Asia have been postponed or suspended because of the virus outbreak. The professional baseball and soccer leagues in Japan are aiming to start or resume their seasons in late April.