2020 NFL Scouting Combine begins Thursday

The National Football League (NFL) is choosing its next generation of talent during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

This year, sixteen LSU players have been invited to the event, which is held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

The on-field workout schedule begins Thursday, Feb. 17 and ends Sunday, March 1.

On Thursday, tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers take the field for this first day of workouts.

In honor of the sixteen LSU players who will be participating in the big NFL event two WBRZ reporters, Nadeen Abusada and Matt Trent, took on some of the workouts that the recruits will have to complete. Click the video above to watch them attempt the workouts.

