2020 In Review: Warm & Wet

2020 did not break any climate records here in Baton Rouge, but we did run above average in terms of temperature and rainfall.



On average, metro airport in Baton Rouge records 60.65 inches of rainfall each year. In 2020, we had a surplus of 7.26 inches. Majority of the rain fell in the late summer, into fall during the very active hurricane season. Over 9 inches of rain fell from October 08 - 09, result of Hurricane Delta's rain bands.



The highest temperature recorded in 2020 was 97 degrees, which occurred on Jul. 11, Aug. 12 & 16, and Sep. 4.



The lowest temperature recorded was 29 degrees, which occurred the morning of Dec. 26.



Looking at the averages, 2020 was warmer than normal based on our mean high and low temperatures.



Some notable weather events: The June 24 tornadoes, and of course the active hurricane season which raked the state with five named tropical systems.



