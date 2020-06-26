2018 charges dismissed for man accused of stalking, threatening ex-girlfriend

BATON ROUGE- Charges were dismissed against a man arrested in 2018 accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and threatening her with a knife.

According to EBRSO, the victim says her ex-boyfriend had been following her around town from a relative's house. From the residence, he then followed her to a BREC park. Officials said when the victim confronted the man at the park, he threatened her with a knife.

This story was updated in 2020 after court documents showed charges against the man arrested were dismissed.