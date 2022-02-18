44°
Latest Weather Blog
2017 marks record number of killings in Louisiana capital
Trending News
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Homicides reached a record high in the parish housing Louisiana's capital city during 2017, and the new year also started with violence.
Police say two men were killed Sunday night and Monday morning in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says 38-year-old Benjamin McKeel died Sunday night after being stabbed. Authorities arrested 34-year-old Katrice Belezaire on a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing.
The Advocate reports McKeel's death brought the total number of 2017 homicides in the parish to 104. FBI statistics show the previous record was 96 in 2007.
Several hours after the fatal stabbing, police say 29-year-old Trenity "Trent" Grimes was shot and killed outside an apartment building Monday, the first killing recorded in the parish in 2018. No suspects have been identified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man convicted of murder in 2015 killing of Baton Rouge couple
-
EBR School Board approves one-time stipend; amount varies by position
-
Baton Rouge homes continue to sell quickly in fast-paced housing market
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
Gonzales residents prepare to host the city's first ever Mardi Gras parade