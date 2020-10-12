(2016: Not current) Curfews continue tonight in multiple parishes

Image: @sydnierow

This story is from August 2016 and is not current.

ASCENSION PARISH - Parish officials announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Ascension Parish starting Saturday night.

Residents will be asked to stay off the roads after nightfall as flood waters have made a great number of roads impassable.

No mandatory evacuations are in place in Ascension Parish at this time.

The complete list of areas with curfews and their times is as follows:

Baker - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Central - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Clinton - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

East Feliciana Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Livingston Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Helena Parish - 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Tangipahoa Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Livingston - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Helena - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.