(2016: Not current) Curfews continue tonight in multiple parishes

This story is from August 2016 and is not current.
ASCENSION PARISH - Parish officials announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Ascension Parish starting Saturday night.
Residents will be asked to stay off the roads after nightfall as flood waters have made a great number of roads impassable.
No mandatory evacuations are in place in Ascension Parish at this time.
The complete list of areas with curfews and their times is as follows:
Baker - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Central - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Clinton - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
East Feliciana Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Livingston Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St. Helena Parish - 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Tangipahoa Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Livingston - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St. Helena - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
