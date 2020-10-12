77°
(2016: Not current) Curfews continue tonight in multiple parishes

4 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Saturday, August 13 2016 Aug 13, 2016 August 13, 2016 4:19 PM August 13, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues
Image: @sydnierow

This story is from August 2016 and is not current.  

ASCENSION PARISH - Parish officials announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Ascension Parish starting Saturday night.

Residents will be asked to stay off the roads after nightfall as flood waters have made a great number of roads impassable.

No mandatory evacuations are in place in Ascension Parish at this time.

The complete list of areas with curfews and their times is as follows:

Baker - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Central - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Clinton - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
East Feliciana Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Livingston Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St. Helena Parish - 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Tangipahoa Parish - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Livingston - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St. Helena - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

