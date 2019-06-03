20-year-old man accused of raping juvenile

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a man with rape following an incident with a juvenile.

Officers began investigating on May 13 after law enforcement learned that 20-year-old Zachary Northrop had allegedly raped a young girl. According to the arrest report, before the assault the victim and Northrop saw each other in public and exchanged phone numbers. The two soon began sending each other text messages.

During their conversations, Northrop arranged to pick the girl up and take her to a trailer park. Once there, Northrop allegedly raped the girl.

After the assault, the suspect walked the victim to another location and left her there.

Northrop was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree rape.