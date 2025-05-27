20-year-old Amite woman killed in Saturday night crash

AMITE - A 20-year-old was killed in a Saturday night crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

Louisiana State Police said Shellie Taylor of Amite was driving on LA-1054 near Union Church road Saturday night around 10:15 p.m.. Investigators found Taylor seemingly failed to make a left-hand curve and crashed off the right-hand side of the roadway, hitting a utility pole and a tree.

Taylor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where she later died.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, but troopers said they took a toxicology sample as part of their investigation.