80°
Latest Weather Blog
$20 million in drainage projects approved for East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday evening, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved a $20 million budget for drainage projects.
The initiative will begin Thursday with storm drain cleaning at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Chelsea Drive. Other projects include channel clearing and grubbing, roadside drainage cave-ins, roadside ditch cleaning, lined canal panel repairs, and engineering/project management.
Trending News
The plan is just part of ongoing discussions about drainage issues in East Baton Rouge Parish. Wednesday, the Metro Council discussed what a moratorium would look like for the parish in light of surrounding areas proposing and passing their own.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mosquito crews out in full force after weeks of standing water in...
-
BRPD chief meeting with Biden amid Baton Rouge crime wave
-
Top State Police attorney abruptly reassigned amid Nakamoto reports
-
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul discusses White House meeting
-
Roommate allegedly shot couple at Nicholson Dr. apartment, charged with murder