20 horses featured during NOLA Mardi Gras parades will be up for adoption

Maple, a 2020 Mardi Gras horse that's up for adoption Photo: Humane Society of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - Every Mardi Gras season, at least 20 horses are purchased from horse brokers to be featured in New Orleans events as members of carnival royalty frequently ride the majestic animals during the city's most prestigious parades.

But once the celebrations come to a conclusion, these horses are essentially left homeless. That's why the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) makes an annual effort to connect these animals with new homes and caretakers.

The HSL took on the responsibility of finding homes for the horses in 2017, after receiving reports that some of the animals, still decked out in their Mardi Gras gear, were spotted en route to slaughter in Mexico.

The society immediately mobilized efforts to ensure that the horses would be spared from this fate.

