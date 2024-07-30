84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Portion of I-12 westbound in Livingston Parish closed to clean up semi-truck crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH - I-12 westbound near Holden will be completely shut down as crews work to clean up a wreck that happened Tuesday evening.

Twenty to 30 gallons of diesel were spilled on the ground after two semi-trucks crashed on a Livingston Parish highway Tuesday evening.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on I-12 westbound just west of Holden, blocking the left lane. 

Minor injuries were reported. 

