Portion of I-12 westbound in Livingston Parish closed to clean up semi-truck crash
LIVINGSTON PARISH - I-12 westbound near Holden will be completely shut down as crews work to clean up a wreck that happened Tuesday evening.
Twenty to 30 gallons of diesel were spilled on the ground after two semi-trucks crashed on a Livingston Parish highway Tuesday evening.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on I-12 westbound just west of Holden, blocking the left lane.
Minor injuries were reported.
