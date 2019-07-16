Latest Weather Blog
2 young children taken from Arizona custody by parents
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - Pinal County authorities have issued an Amber Alert after two young children were taken from Arizona Department of Child Safety custody by their parents.
They say the two boys - ages 2 and 4 months - were taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 34-year-old Jerry Jay Kirkley and 34-year-old Melissa Joy Gladden may be headed to Mississippi or Louisiana with the children.
The couple is reportedly traveling in a pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate.
Florence police say there is probable cause to arrest Kirkley and Gladden.
Authorities say Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and is known to carry weapons.
