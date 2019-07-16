Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 young children taken from Arizona custody by parents possibly heading for Louisiana

3 hours 48 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 July 16, 2019 7:56 PM July 16, 2019 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Arizona DOT
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - Pinal County authorities have issued an Amber Alert after two young children were taken from Arizona Department of Child Safety custody by their parents.
  
They say the two boys - ages 2 and 4 months - were taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
  
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 34-year-old Jerry Jay Kirkley and 34-year-old Melissa Joy Gladden may be headed to Mississippi or Louisiana with the children.
  
The couple is reportedly traveling in a pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate.
  
Florence police say there is probable cause to arrest Kirkley and Gladden.
  
Authorities say Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and is known to carry weapons.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days