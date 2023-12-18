59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2-year-old shot on Pride-Baywood Road at Greenwell Springs receives 'minor' injury, expected to be OK

Monday, December 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON - A two-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting on Pride-Baywood Road, officials say.

While no further information was available as to what led to the shooting, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said early Monday morning the child only received a minor injury to the foot. 

WBRZ has asked whether anyone was arrested following the shooting. 

