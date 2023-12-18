59°
Latest Weather Blog
2-year-old shot on Pride-Baywood Road at Greenwell Springs receives 'minor' injury, expected to be OK
CLINTON - A two-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting on Pride-Baywood Road, officials say.
While no further information was available as to what led to the shooting, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said early Monday morning the child only received a minor injury to the foot.
Trending News
WBRZ has asked whether anyone was arrested following the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with...
-
Zachary car wreck leaves 6 people hurt, 4 in critical condition
-
Deaf children get to sign with Santa during holiday event
-
Community members rallying in support of EBR Superintendent Sito Narcisse
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker