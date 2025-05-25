75°
2-year-old shot on Pride-Baywood Road at Greenwell Springs receives 'minor' injury, expected to be OK
CLINTON - A two-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting on Pride-Baywood Road, officials say.
While no further information was available as to what led to the shooting, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said early Monday morning the child only received a minor injury to the foot.
WBRZ has asked whether anyone was arrested following the shooting.
