2-year-old's body found in trash can; mother and boyfriend could face death penalty

HOUMA - A 2-year-old boy was killed Tuesday and officers found his body in a trash can before arresting his mother and her boyfriend for murder.

State Police issued a missing child alert for 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry who was last seen around noon at a walking track near Main Street and Mahler Street, close to Bayou Terrebonne and the Intracostal.

WWL-TV reported Ezekiel's body was found in a trash can on Daspit Street, nearly two miles away from where he was reported missing.

The news outlet said his mother, 28-year-old Maya Jones, and her live-in boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson, were arrested by Houma police officers Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Jones gave officers false information, initially telling officers she was walking with Ezekiel and her other three children when a truck passed by and abducted the child. The search went on for hours, involving helicopters and boats along the bayou before officers suspected foul play.

“This case has rocked our community,” said District Attorney Joseph Waitz who said that early evidence seems to be evidence of abuse that “shocks the conscience.” He said this is “absolutely, potentially a death penalty case.”