93°
Latest Weather Blog
2-year-old girl killed by falling shop display at Illinois mall
ORLAND PARK, IL - A 2-year-old girl died in Illinois Tuesday after a shop display fell and hit her head, police said.
Paramedics arrived on scene and performed medical treatment on the injured toddler at a clothing store inside a shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois.
The little girl, identified as Alexandra Martinez by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say she died a short while later.
WLS reports the child was shopping with her aunt at the time. A doctor and nurse also were there and helped provide treatment to the little girl until paramedics arrived.
It wasn't immediately clear how the display fell.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big fun: New BR entertainment center opens its doors
-
Pumps turned off at gas station near LSU after overnight fire
-
Report: Cortana Mall poised to become site of new Amazon distribution center
-
Officials won't be able to inspect charred stretch of Basin Bridge for...
-
Good Samaritans pull victims from burning Baton Rouge home