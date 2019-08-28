93°
2-year-old girl killed by falling shop display at Illinois mall

1 hour 46 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 August 28, 2019 12:42 PM August 28, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WGN

ORLAND PARK, IL - A 2-year-old girl died in Illinois Tuesday after a shop display fell and hit her head, police said.

Paramedics arrived on scene and performed medical treatment on the injured toddler at a clothing store inside a shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois.

The little girl, identified as Alexandra Martinez by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say she died a short while later.

WLS reports the child was shopping with her aunt at the time.  A doctor and nurse also were there and helped provide treatment to the little girl until paramedics arrived.

It wasn't immediately clear how the display fell.

