2-year-old girl killed by falling shop display at Illinois mall

Photo: WGN

ORLAND PARK, IL - A 2-year-old girl died in Illinois Tuesday after a shop display fell and hit her head, police said.

Paramedics arrived on scene and performed medical treatment on the injured toddler at a clothing store inside a shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois.

The little girl, identified as Alexandra Martinez by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say she died a short while later.

WLS reports the child was shopping with her aunt at the time. A doctor and nurse also were there and helped provide treatment to the little girl until paramedics arrived.

It wasn't immediately clear how the display fell.