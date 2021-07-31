76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2-year-old found dehydrated in BR apartment days after mother died

1 day 4 hours 30 minutes ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 6:26 PM July 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child spent days inside an apartment with his dead mother's body before both were finally discovered Friday, police said. 

The body was found around 10 a.m. at an apartment building along North Boulevard near S 17th Street. Authorities confirm the 37-year-old woman was found dead in the residence along with the 2-year-old child who was still alive. 

The child, who was reportedly dehydrated, was taken to a hospital.

Both were found Friday morning after a maintenance worker spotted the child on a balcony. 

"The little boy, he was looking bad. You can see his ribs like he hadn't eaten in a couple of days," said Alfred Sparkman, who made the discovery.

Once he went to check on the second-floor apartment, he knew something was wrong. 

"I knew somebody was dead. Too many flies hovering around one window and then her alarm was going off," Sparkman said.

Trending News

Police said it appeared the woman had been dead for at least a couple days and that she died of natural causes. They're not releasing her identity until they determine a specific cause of death.

The child's father was contacted Friday, and the city-parish sent a representative to ensure the boy was taken care of. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days